Kangana Ranaut wants Karan Johar to act in her directorial, says ‘it will not be on saas-bahu ki chuglibaazi'

Kangana Ranaut famously labelled Karan Johar the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee with Karan back in 2017. She said she sees the filmmaker as the villain of her potential biopic. Kangana claims she still wants to cast Karan in her directorial, but “in a very good role.” (Also Read – ‘It’s her foolishness': Sonu Sood says he is not on talking terms with ‘not a bad person’ Kangana Ranaut) Kangana Ranaut wants to cast Karan Johar in her directorial.

What Kangana said

On her recent appearance on singing reality show Indian Idol 15, Kangana was asked if she'd still act in a movie produced by Karan's banner Dharma Productions given their ongoing cold war, Kangana laughed and responded, "I'm sorry to say, but Karan sir ko mere saath movie karna chahiye (should do a movie with me). I'll give him a very good role and I'll make a very good film, which will not be saas-bahu ki chuglibaazi and which will not be just, you know, PR exercise. It will be a proper film and he'll get a proper role.”

Back in 2017, Kangana appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan season 5 alongside her Rangoon co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. In his infamous Rapid Fire segment, Karan asked Kangana who she sees as the villain in her biopic, Kangana pointed at him and said, “The flag-bearer of nepotism,” much to his shock. Later, Karan argued that while he showed grace as a host, no other contemporary film producer has launched as many new directors like he has in his company. He said he hasn't worked with Kangana out of choice, not because she's an outsider.

Kangana's next

Kangana will be next seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her maiden solo directorial venture, Emergency. The period political thriller is produced by her banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios. It also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman among others. It's based on the 1975 Emergency imposed across the country by the then-prime minister. Emergency is slated to release in cinemas on January 17.

Meanwhile, Karan will soon make his long format debut as a director with a show on Netflix India.