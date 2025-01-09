‘It’s her foolishness': Sonu Sood says he is not on talking terms with ‘not a bad person’ Kangana Ranaut

The infamous feud between Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood has been simmering for over five years, and its origins date back to 2019. The trouble began when Sonu abruptly quit Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The fallout from this incident has had a lasting impact on their relationship, with Sonu recently revealing that the two are no longer on speaking terms. Also read: Sonu Sood takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, says he was ‘bothered’ to see people point fingers at film industry Sonu Sood is looking forward to the release of his film Fateh, while Kangana Ranaut is busy with promotional activities for her film Emergency.

Sonu’s bond with Kangana

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sonu made a surprising revelation about his current equation with Kangana. According to Sonu, he and Kangana are not on speaking terms at present. However, he fondly remembered their cordial past, stating that they were good friends before he opted out of her film Manikarnika.

Sonu said, “I left Manikarnika also because Kangana is my friend. We are not on talking terms right now, but I have been very close with her family – her mother, father and sister meet me very lovingly. I have a rule in life that if I have ever been close to someone or friends with them, more or less, if I have a problem, I will never speak against them”.

“People can say whatever they want, but I will never say anything against them. I might feel upset thinking, ‘This person was a good friend and said such things’. I feel that it’s her foolishness, she is not a bad person. But sometimes, when you write or say things, you don’t actually think it through. I might have also gone through this and done things out of being naive. However, there is no regret. It’s her own thinking, I prefer not to pay heed by answering,” he added.

Sonu was also asked if Kangana offered another film to him again. He said Kangana hasn’t as they have “never even spoken to each other after Manikarnika”, adding that a mutual friend turned to make them meet a couple of times, but failed.

Manikarnika ended Sonu and Kangana’s friendship

Sonu Sood had walked out of Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi. It was reported that he quit owing to his professional commitment towards Simmba, while some reports also indicated that he left because of his issues with Kangana.

Kangana had taken over the reins of Manikarnika from director Krish Jagalamudi for patchwork shoots of the film, which later turned out to be a major reshoot. At one point, Kangana had claimed that Sonu left the film as he "refused to work under a woman director". He denied all these allegations. Sonu was replaced by Zeeshan Ayyub in the film.

Now, Sonu is looking forward to the release of his film Fateh, while Kangana is busy with promotional activities for her film Emergency.