Kangana Ranaut shares 2011 interview with Anupam Kher, shows how she kept promise she made 'poore desh ke samne' to him

Kangana Ranaut is making her solo directorial debut with the period political thriller Emergency this month. It stars her in the lead role alongside Anupam Kher. Ahead of the film's release, a video has resurfaced from 14 years ago, when the actor-filmmaker promised to cast the veteran actor in her first directorial venture. Kangana also shared the video on her Instagram Stories. (Also Read – Kangana Ranaut says it was a mistake directing Emergency, choosing theatrical release: 'Thought I'd be able to get away') Kangana Ranaut promised to cast Anupam Kher in her directorial debut.

What Kangana said

Kangana appeared as a guest on The Anupam Kher Show, a chat show hosted by her co-star, on Colors TV back in 2014. During their interaction, Anupam asked Kangana what her ambition is, following her breakthrough success with Vikas Bahl's coming-of-age film Queen. “My short term goal is that I want to direct a film, write books,” Kangana had said in Hindi.

When Anupam asked her if she'd cast him in her directorial venture, she said, “Bilkul lenge (for sure).” Anupam then warned her that he's not going to edit this portion from the final broadcast. “Poore desh ke saamne commit kia hai (I've committed in front of the entire nation),” Kangana promised. She also claimed that she'd shoot her directorial debut in the hills so would need actors like Anupam, who hail from the region.

About Emergency

While Kangana's directorial debut isn't entirely shot in the hills, she did live up to her promise and cast Anupam in Emergency. “It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do Emergency, then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his onscreen personality. There's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him,” Kangana told ANI recently.

Anupam essays the role of politician Jayaprakash Narayan, who leads the movement of opposition against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after she imposes an Emergency across the country in 1975. Kangana not only has taken on the directorial duties, but also plays Indira Gandhi in the film. Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhary among others. It's slated to release in cinemas on January 17.