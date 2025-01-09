Kangana Ranaut says it was a mistake directing Emergency, choosing theatrical release: 'Thought I'd be able to get away'

Kangana Ranaut has opened up about the controversies plaguing her first solo directorial venture, Emergency. In a new interview, the actor has listed the many 'wrong choices' she made while making this film, including choosing to direct it herself and opting for a theatrical release instead of going straight to streaming. (Also read: Priyanka Gandhi said ‘Okay, maybe’ when Kangana Ranaut asked her to watch Emergency) Kangana Ranaut plays former PM Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

Kangana on delay in Emergency release

In a conversation with News18, Kangana said she was 'scared' by the delay in the film's release when the CBFC refused to certify it for months. “I felt that it was a wrong decision to release it in theatres. I thought I could have gotten a better deal on OTT. I also wouldn’t have had to go through censorship then and my film wouldn’t have been dissected. I didn’t know what all they (the CBFC) would remove and let us keep,” she said.

The Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) is a body that certifies all films releasing in India, deeming them fit for public consumption. It reports to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Kangana on directing Emergency

The actor-turned-filmmaker added that she made many other 'wrong choices'during the film's production. She explained, “I felt that I made the wrong choices on many levels: firstly, wanting to direct this film. I took it for granted that even though we don’t have a Congress government… I previously talked about the movie Kissa Kursi Ka. Nobody has seen that film to date and back then, they burnt all the prints. Also, nobody made films about Mrs Gandhi. Upon watching Emergency, today’s generation will be surprised to think how she became like that; after all, she became PM three times. I underestimated things and thought that I would be able to get away by making a film on Emergency.”

About Emergency

Emergency stars Kangana as PM Indira Gandhi and details the final few years of her tenure, showing the Emergency and Operation Bluestar. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in key roles. After a long delay, Emergency will be releasing in cinemas on January 17.