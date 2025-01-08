Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial debut Emergency is all set to finally hit the cinemas this month after countless delays. Based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's imposition of Emergency in 1975, the film has had its fair share of troubles. Ahead of the release, Kangana, who is a Member of Parliament from Bhartiya Janata Party, asked Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MP, to watch her film. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says Oscars pick anti-India films that ‘make the country look like a s**thole’) Priyanka Gandhi said 'okay, maybe' when Kangana Ranaut asked her to watch Emergency.

What Kangana said

In an interview to PTI, Kangana was asked if the Gandhi family reached out to her to watch Emergency, in which the actor-filmmaker plays Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi. “No, no, they didn't reach out to me, but I met Priyanka Gandhi in the Parliament, and she was complimenting me about my work and about my hair. So, I was like, you know, I made this film Emergency and maybe you should see it. And she was like, ‘Okay, maybe.’ And I think if they have a little bit of acceptance for what has been. They would appreciate the film,” Kangana responded.

Last year, after being elected as an MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket, Kangana described the Gandhi siblings – Priyanka and Rahul – as “nepo kids” and “weird as if they landed from Mars.” She also pointed out that she despises Congress since it's a party that revolves around nepotism, a social evil she's fought against in Bollywood. “The Congress has always been an appalling party for me. The nepotism in the party has been hugely problematic for me because I was a target of the same system in my industry. I had condemned it openly, I fought against it. Something that was exploiting me... Nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics,” Kangana had told Times Now.

About Emergency

Emergency, co-produced by Zee Studios and Kangana's Manikarnika Films, is a period political thriller that also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman among others. It's slated to release in cinemas on January 17 in the 50th year since the imposition of the Emergency.