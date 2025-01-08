Kangana Ranaut says Oscars pick anti-India films that ‘make the country look like a s**thole’

Since Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies failed to make the cut for the Oscars, there has been a lot of chatter about it. In an interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting Emergency, criticised the kind of films that are chosen for the Oscars. Kangana Ranaut says Oscar picks anti-India films.

Kangana Ranaut says Oscars pick anti-India films

Kangana Ranaut stated that films portraying India as a "s**thole" are often selected for the Oscars. She said, "Usually, the agenda they push for India is very different. Jo Oscar pick karta hai is anti-India. Abhi bhi jo film praise garner kar rahi hai (even now, the film that is garnering praise), I was very excited about it. I heard the director say, in India, you don’t have the freedom to love the way you want to love because of religious intolerance. I haven’t even seen the film. For the Oscars, it has to be a film that makes the country look bad. Slumdog Millionaire, etc. It always has to be a film that makes the country look like a s**thole."

She further added, "Emergency is not that film. The West is ready to see how India stands today. I have never cared about these awards. I don’t care about Indian awards or Western awards. It is a film that’s brilliantly made, and it is as good as any international film. But at the same time, I know how geopolitics works. We, as nationalist people, don’t have much hope with these award functions."

About Emergency

Emergency is a biographical action-drama film directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the Emergency imposed in India for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath, the film will see Kangana portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 17, following multiple delays.