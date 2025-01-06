Aamir Khan felt he was 'watching Sridevi' after seeing Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa

Actor Aamir Khan has compared Khushi Kapoor to her late mother, Sridevi, after watching the rough cut of her upcoming film Loveyapa. As per news agency ANI, Aamir called himself a "very big fan of Sridevi" and added that he "always wanted to work with her". Loveyapa also stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor makes a rare mention of late stepmother Sridevi, calls her ‘ma’am’) Aamir Khan spoke about late Sridevi and her daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Aamir finds similarities between Khushi, Sridevi

Aamir shared his initial reaction to the film, "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cell phones and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi."

Aamir lauds Sridevi

He also expressed his fan love for Sridevi, "I am a very big fan of Sridevi. I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance," he added.

Who is Khushi

Khushi is the younger daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies which released on Netflix in 2023. The movie also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

About Loveyapa

Loveyapa is an upcoming rom-com. It is the first theatrical release of Junaid and Khushi. He made his debut with Maharaja. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.

The film, slated to release in theatres on February 7, has been directed by Advait Chandan. It is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. As per the makers, Loveyapa is a “tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat”.