Kangana Ranaut wishes Gen Z ‘Happy Friendship Day’ days after calling them ‘Generation Gutter’

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her back-to-back remarks on Gen Z following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in India. After finding herself at loggerheads with Gen Z over the past week, Kangana has now taken to social media to wish them on Friendship Day.

'Freedom needs accountability'

Kangana Ranaut wished Gen Z on Friendship Day. (PTI)

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In her latest Instagram Story, Kangana shared an interaction she had with two Gen Z girls at a gym. She wrote, "Today in the gym I met 2 Gen-Z girls who I know, they asked me Kangana Didi we are born in digital age and yes social media, Instagram, dating apps, AI and all are a way of life for us, most of us are using them and some of us can’t live differently now, everyone wants the freedom to live their life the way they want."

She added, "I told curious young women that yes you are free to live your life as long as you don’t throw others children off the cliff, or cut them in to many pieces. Since there are too many cases where liberal way of life and conservative way of life is clashing and too many children are getting killed for no fault of theirs and it’s a big concern for us, they agreed that freedom needs accountability. Happy friendship day to my Gen-z friends. Peace out."

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Kangana Ranaut wished Gen Z on Friendship Day.

Kangana's 'Generation Gutter' remark

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, Kangana shared multiple posts criticising the language used by some protesters during the demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities, which eventually led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. One of her posts, in which she referred to young Hindu women as "Generation Gutter", sparked widespread backlash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, Kangana shared multiple posts criticising the language used by some protesters during the demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities, which eventually led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. One of her posts, in which she referred to young Hindu women as "Generation Gutter", sparked widespread backlash. {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote, "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?"

She went on to target young women who participated in the demonstrations, calling them “ugly and corrupt”. "Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women. I call them Generation gutter," she said. She further added that some women protesters were "so ugly and corrupt that they can't be homemakers either".

She added, “Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, bold opinions, unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own. They don't do this at the cost of their parents or families.”

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Kangana's comments drew heavy backlash on social media, with actor Sonu Sood also speaking out against her remarks and calling them "very shameful."