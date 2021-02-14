Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics

Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her grandparents (her father's uncle and aunt) on the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary. She penned a post for the elderly couple along with a mention about how her grandmother sported a huge gold nose ring.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Today my dada ji Col Amar Singh and Simroh Dadi ( Papa’s bua ji) celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary, got these pictures on family group. Army men are most charming and handsome look at my dada ji at 90 ... Dadi in pahadi nath though uuffff. Congratulations to them."

Kangana's fans were overjoyed to see pictures of the elderly couple. A fan wrote, "That's so down to earth and traditional. We should embrace Western culture but always remember our roots. How well they're decked up to show themselves as close to newly married as they can get." Another wrote, "Once a soldier always a soldier, Love, Respect nd Best wishes for Platinum jubilee celebrations, togetherness always."

Kangana hails from Himachal Pradesh and owns a luxurious house in Manali. Her whole family came together for the wedding of her brother Aksht in August last year. Kangana shared several wedding pictures of Aksht and his bride Ritu as they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

The actor has lately been in news for her multiple controversial statements on Twitter. She has been speaking against the ongoing farmer protests in India, following which, shooting of her film Dhaakad was stopped in Betul, Madhya Pradesh last week.

Kangana has a bunch of films in her kitty including Dhaakad, in which she plays Agent Agni. She has already wrapped up the shoot of Thalaivi, the biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She has also announced the sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.