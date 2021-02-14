IND USA
Dia Mirza attended a get-together ahead of her reported wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi.
bollywood

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor gets congratulated by paparazzi, pics from pre-wedding party surface

Dia Mirza is reportedly set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and attended a pre-wedding bash on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani welcomed her into the family with a picture from the party and the actor reacted to it with a heart emoji.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Amid rumours of Dia Mirza's wedding with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan, has welcomed her into the family.

Pooja, who seems to be close to Vaibhav, has shared pictures from a get-together held on Saturday. The couple seems to have celebrated with their friends ahead of their reported wedding on February 15. Sharing a picture of the happy couple and a group picture from the gathering, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you."

Dia reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.


Dia was spotted post the party (reportedly a pre-wedding bash) and simply smiled as the paparazzi congratulated her. Looking stunning in a white lace dress and a matching mask, Dia went on to patiently pose for the photographers and took selfies with fans.

Dia Mirza is reportedly set to tie the knot with Vaibhav in an intimate ceremony. The duo will exchange wedding vows in presence of their families and close friends. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told PTI.

Dia has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they have never spoken about it. The 39-year-old actor was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. As per reports, Vaibhav's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall Jenner's pics in red lingerie go viral

Dia won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000 and went on to make her Bollywood debut opposite R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). She is known for her roles in films such as Sanju and Thappad. She made her digital debut with 2019 web show Kaafir and will now be seen in another web series, Moghuls.

