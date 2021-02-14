IND USA
Tahira Kashyap has talked about Kendall Jenner's viral pictures and has written a note about self love.
Tahira Kashyap has talked about Kendall Jenner's viral pictures and has written a note about self love.
Tahira Kashyap shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall Jenner's pics in red lingerie go viral

  • Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:24 AM IST

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has penned a note on self love, drawing a comparison of her 'strong' body with that of Kendall Jenner. Kendall’s pictures have been going viral after she did a photoshoot for her sister Kim Kardashian's brand of lingerie, Skims.

Tahira has shared a story about how her strong limbs had a role to play as she saved three people from getting stuck in the lift.

Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, without showing her face, Tahira wrote, "Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I too wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that! The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a kala tikka we put on kids and I don’t know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials esp down below."


She went on to compare herself with Kendall and wrote, "And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality. Hmmm what do i think about what I saw? Well I saw this 69kg (every kilo matters) woman ( out of which 4 Kendall’s can be taken out) with strong limbs and bruises that she got yest by actually saving her puppy, her daughter and didi by jumping in the lift as the sensors weren’t working and it was closing its doors on the 3 of them who were waiting for my son to join. I stood there like rock of Gibraltar ( or atleast in my head) squeezing the door ajar with all the strength I had and had the 3 of them get out of the sense less and sensor less elevator’s way while quickly pulling myself in the lift with them. I felt quite heroic and grateful to this weight that I am trying to beat off , for had it not been for that, someone would have def gotten hurt! Grateful to you a** for quite literally saving all our a*es!"

Also read: Valentine's Day 2021: From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri to Kareena Kapoor-Saif, the best love stories of Bollywood couples

Finally drawing a conclusion from the recent incident, Tahira added, "Moral of the story don’t wait for dysfunctional closed doors to open the way to love yourself a wee bit more #selflove #wearyoursexualitywithpride #appreciationpostforself."

Kendall had recently replied to a fan who said if she looked like Kendall, it will solve all her problems. Kendall had replied to the woman, "i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem."


Tahira is filmmaker and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the two have two kids together, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira is a writer but has also made a few short films now and is a cancer survivor.

