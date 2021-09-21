Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut wishes ‘most gorgeous’ Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday, amid Sita casting confusion
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut wishes ‘most gorgeous’ Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday, amid Sita casting confusion

Kangana Ranaut has wished Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday. She called her ‘the most gorgeous of them all’. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has been finalised for the role of Sita.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has wished Kareena Kapoor Khan a happy birthday, amid reports that she replaced Kareena to play Sita in an upcoming film. Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kangana wrote alongside a collage of her pictures, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.”

Kangana Ranaut was recently reported to have signed on to play Sita in Sita: The Incarnation. Announcing the project, the director wrote in a social media post, "What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief." Kangana shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity."

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's post for Kareena Kapoor.
RELATED STORIES

It was previously reported that Kareena Kapoor had asked for a hiked fee to play Sita in a reimagining of the Ramayana from her perspective. She addressed the reports in a recent interview with The Guardian, and said, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it. I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given.” She added, “It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

Screenwriter Manoj Muntashir clarified recently that Kareena was never approached for Sita: The Incarnation. In an interview with Free Press Journal, he said, "I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika (Padukone) being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ryan Reynolds' 'Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood' comment: 'Trying to steal our screens'

It is, however, unclear if this Sita project is the same as the one Kareena was reportedly attached to. The actor will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. Kangana was most recently seen in Thalaivii. She has been complaining on social media about the theatre count of the film being eaten up by Hollywood projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan kangana ranaut manoj muntashir
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Navya Naveli Nanda playing piano, watch

Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai producers issue clarification after being trolled

‘Kapoor girl has gone to Harvard’: When Kareena revealed family's reaction

Shilpa posts message on ‘beautiful things after bad storm’ after Raj gets bail
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP