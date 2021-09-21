Kangana Ranaut wishes ‘most gorgeous’ Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday, amid Sita casting confusion

Actor Kangana Ranaut has wished Kareena Kapoor Khan a happy birthday, amid reports that she replaced Kareena to play Sita in an upcoming film. Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kangana wrote alongside a collage of her pictures, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.”

Kangana Ranaut was recently reported to have signed on to play Sita in Sita: The Incarnation. Announcing the project, the director wrote in a social media post, "What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief." Kangana shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity."

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's post for Kareena Kapoor.

It was previously reported that Kareena Kapoor had asked for a hiked fee to play Sita in a reimagining of the Ramayana from her perspective. She addressed the reports in a recent interview with The Guardian, and said, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it. I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given.” She added, “It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

Screenwriter Manoj Muntashir clarified recently that Kareena was never approached for Sita: The Incarnation. In an interview with Free Press Journal, he said, "I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika (Padukone) being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ryan Reynolds' 'Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood' comment: 'Trying to steal our screens'

It is, however, unclear if this Sita project is the same as the one Kareena was reportedly attached to. The actor will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. Kangana was most recently seen in Thalaivii. She has been complaining on social media about the theatre count of the film being eaten up by Hollywood projects.