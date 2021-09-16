Kareena Kapoor was not approached for The Incarnation Sita, confirms screenplay writer: 'Always wanted Kangana Ranaut'

The rumours of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone being approached for The Incarnation - Sita are false, the film's screenplay writer Manoj Muntashir has clarified. He added that the makers always wanted Kangana Ranaut to play the lead role.

It was announced earlier this week that Kangana Ranaut would play the role of Sita, from the Ramayan, in the forthcoming epic period drama The Incarnation - Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai. The screenplay has been co-written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alaukik, apart from Manoj.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Muntashir said, "I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days."

Speaking about choosing Kangana for the role, Muntashir said, “She believes in the character of Sita. Few people are naturally inclined towards that zone. With most actresses, you will have to make them understand what the DNA of Sita is. But Kangana is Sita...Also, Kangana has a strong personality, and my Sita is not shy, timid or vulnerable. She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flagbearer of Indian feminism-Sita should be a role model.”

Earlier, reports had claimed that Kareena Kapoor had asked for ₹12 crore for essaying the role of Sita in the film. Though Kareena didn't clarify the claims, in an interview with The Guardian she had said, "I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

On Tuesday, not only did the makers announce Kangana will lead the film but the actor also shared a poster of the film on her Instagram Stories. She thanked the director for the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. In Tejas, she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.