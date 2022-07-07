Kangana Ranaut recalls her Koffee With Karan episode ahead of season 7: 'Ghar me ghus ke mara tha'

Even as Karan Johar shared past episodes from his popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, Kangana Ranaut wondered why he hasn't yet shared any videos from the one in which she appeared. She also had a scathing answer for her own question. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor has refused to appear on Koffee With Karan)

Sharing a screenshot of herself from the episode when she appeared on Karan's show, Kangana wrote on Instagram Thursday afternoon, “Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episodes as it premieres on OTT today. Good luck to papa jo. But what about this episode? Oh sorry…surgical strike, ghar me ghus ke mara tha na (went inside his house and beat him up). My episode is his most popular episode and after he got banned on TV just like their Filmfare awards.”

A glimpse of Kangana's post.

She shared shared a screenshot of an article that showed Karan saying that he is cursed and trolled for nepotism. Kangana shared the screenshot and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I have made him more popular than all his work put together."

Kangana Ranaut appeared on the fifth season of Koffee with Karan in 2017 and accused Karan of being the 'flagbearer of nepotism". She was also accompanied by her co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. They were promoting their film, Rangoon.

Asked to name the person who gave her the “most unnecessary attitude” in the industry, Kangana stared at her host and said on Koffee with Karan, "I think you Karan. In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

Season seven of the chat show Koffee With Karan premieres on Disney+ Hotstar Thursday. Talking about the “hate” that his show sometimes receives online, Karan recently told PTI, “You can only hate when you're feeling miserable yourself or you are a hater. From Bollywood to bananas, you can hate everything. But at the end of the day, that hate is not a real feeling. It's just coming out of people's frustrations and anger. I just hope those nameless and faceless people, who troll and spread negativity, realise that it all comes back to them, to bite them, not us.”

