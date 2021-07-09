Kanika Dhillon on her and Taapsee Pannu's defensive stance against Haseen Dillruba criticism: 'Why will I take it'

Writer Kanika Dhillon said she doesn't need to read or share reviews of her films, written without 'dignity'. Kanika said that she has been sharing well written but negative reviews of her film, Haseen Dillruba.

In a recent interview, Kanika was asked about the 'defensive stance' taken by her and the film's lead actor Taapsee Pannu against negative reviews. Taapsee has called a critic a 'troll' for allegedly taking a personal dig at her in their review.

Speaking to Mashable, Kanika was addressed the comment that both of them have not been handling criticism of the film well. "Nothing like that. Please pick up my timeline, there are so many reviews that are not favourable but they are written in such great manner. It’s called a review (of film/characters) but if you start reviewing the person, why will I take it? I will dismiss it obviously! If you don’t like a film, it’s your opinion and as filmmakers, we respect varied opinions, but there is a way to put it across. And there is a dignity in putting it across. Let’s not lose dignity," she said.

Also read: When Dilip Kumar revealed his feelings for Madhubala in his autobiography: 'Must admit I was attracted to her'

Kanika also called film critics unqualified people who 'just get a platform.' "I have had some glorious reviews and I’d like to give those more importance because there is no benchmark in our country for who can review and who can’t. And there is no educational qualification that is required. Basically, these guys just get a platform, a publication and it has a reach. But am I going to listen to each and every one of them? No, I am not. I am too busy making films," she said.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, received mixed-to-negative reviews. It sits at a 'rotten' 38% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.