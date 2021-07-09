Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kanika Dhillon on her and Taapsee Pannu's defensive stance against Haseen Dillruba criticism: 'Why will I take it'
bollywood

Kanika Dhillon on her and Taapsee Pannu's defensive stance against Haseen Dillruba criticism: 'Why will I take it'

Writer Kanika Dhillon has spoken about the negative reviews she has received for her movie, Haseen Dillruba. Both she and Taapsee Pannu have been tweeting about the reviews.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Kanika Dhillon has spoken about the negative reviews received by her movie, Haseen Dillruba.

Writer Kanika Dhillon said she doesn't need to read or share reviews of her films, written without 'dignity'. Kanika said that she has been sharing well written but negative reviews of her film, Haseen Dillruba.

In a recent interview, Kanika was asked about the 'defensive stance' taken by her and the film's lead actor Taapsee Pannu against negative reviews. Taapsee has called a critic a 'troll' for allegedly taking a personal dig at her in their review.

Speaking to Mashable, Kanika was addressed the comment that both of them have not been handling criticism of the film well. "Nothing like that. Please pick up my timeline, there are so many reviews that are not favourable but they are written in such great manner. It’s called a review (of film/characters) but if you start reviewing the person, why will I take it? I will dismiss it obviously! If you don’t like a film, it’s your opinion and as filmmakers, we respect varied opinions, but there is a way to put it across. And there is a dignity in putting it across. Let’s not lose dignity," she said.

Also read: When Dilip Kumar revealed his feelings for Madhubala in his autobiography: 'Must admit I was attracted to her'

Kanika also called film critics unqualified people who 'just get a platform.' "I have had some glorious reviews and I’d like to give those more importance because there is no benchmark in our country for who can review and who can’t. And there is no educational qualification that is required. Basically, these guys just get a platform, a publication and it has a reach. But am I going to listen to each and every one of them? No, I am not. I am too busy making films," she said.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, received mixed-to-negative reviews. It sits at a 'rotten' 38% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu kanika dhillon haseen dillruba

Related Stories

bollywood

Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon reacts to negative reviews, slams 'so-called experts' for 'butchering' film

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:28 PM IST
bollywood

Kanika Dhillon Vs Navjot Gulati: Battle over story credit accelerates in Bollywood

PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:26 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP