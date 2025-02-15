Kanika Dhillon says even superstars can't guarantee footfalls today in theatres: 'Nobody knows what's working'

It is no secret that the Hindi film industry is experiencing a period of flux. Most big films are not working at the box office. Films consistently fail and turn in losses, sometimes even those featuring the usually bankable stars. At a recent event, screenwriter-producer Kanika Dhillon said the way to beat it is edgier, daring, and original storytelling. (Also read: Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt slams remake culture in Bollywood: ‘Out of 25 remakes post-pandemic, 23 are flops’) Kanika Dhillon speaks at Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC) in Mumbai on February 14, 2025.

Kanika Dhillon on what ails Bollywood

On Friday, Kanika took the stage at the 7th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC) hosted by the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA). Kanika, writer of Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya to the Haseen Dillruba franchise, said, "When I came in it was a star-driven system. The business would dictate what would be made and what not. That understanding has gone for a toss because now even a superstar cannot guarantee footfall in a theatre. Now, the fee structure is breaking. We're in a content-driven business. We're not making enough films. Nobody knows what's working, and the audience is asking for more."

Talking about how change can be seen in this setup, she added, "I would like to see the glass half full. The grammar of the industry is changing..."The horse is before the cart; in this business, it is storytelling. That way, it is a good time for storytellers, but originality in this day and age will save you."

About the Indian Screenwriters Conference

Kanika's statements came in a session titled 'The Mainstream Reality', where she was joined by Pathaan dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe writer Niren Bhatt and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 writer Aakash Kaushik. The session was moderated by Hitesh Kewalya, writer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The ISC concludes on Sunday, and will see screenwriters and creators including Kiran Rao, Shoojit Sarkar, Nikkhil Advani, Dibakar Banerjee, Biswapati Sarkar, and Anand Tiwari sharing their experiences.