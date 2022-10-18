Kantara box office day 4 collection: Hindi version performs similar to Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G, earns 1.5 crore

The Hindi version of Kannada film Kantara has been performing well and recorded collections similar to Ayushmann Khurrana's film Doctor G on its first Monday. It collected around ₹1.5 crore, which takes its four-day total to ₹9 crore. It released in over 800 screens across India. Kantara is written and directed Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead role. Also read: Interview | Kantara’s Rishab Shetty reveals the overwhelming reason he has stopped doing theatre visits

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows a Kambala champion, played by Rishab Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore). It also features Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles. Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, Kantara (Hindi) held up well on Monday with collections in the range of ₹1.25-1.50 crore nett, which is around 40-50 percent growth for the film from its release on Friday. The Kannada period action thriller released on September 30. The Telugu version of Kantara hit screens on October 15. The film has already grossed ₹100 crore worldwide.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films have said they have plans to release Kantara in more languages in the coming weeks. "We wanted the world to see our distinct cultural identity that we are proud of. The movie spells out sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets with the backdrop of uniquely rugged, charming landscapes of coastal Karnataka," he said in a statement.

Actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that he will soon release the Malayalam version of Kantara in Kerala through his banner Prithviraj Productions. Director and lead actor Rishab Shetty told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Initially, we never had plans to dub and release the film in other languages. We thought we will dub the film when it comes on OTT but after seeing the reception for the Kannada version outside Karnataka, distributors contacted us and wanted to dub and release the film.”

