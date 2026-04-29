Veteran actor Paintal says ‘I’m not an actor, don't have followers on Instagram'

Several actors have raised concerns about the growing trend of casting performers based on their Instagram following, with influencers increasingly being chosen for TV shows and films. Actor Paintal, who has been active in the industry since the 1970s and is known for his memorable roles in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Dostana, and TV shows like Anupamaa, recently took a sly dig at the trend in a video that is now going viral on social media.

Panital takes a sly dig at casting based on followers

Veteran actor Paintal takes a dig at casting trends in industry.

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A few days ago, comedian Manmeet Singh shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen conversing with Paintal. The video opens with Manmeet asking, “Sir are you an actor?” When Paintal denies it, the comedian further questions, “Why not sir? We have seen you act?” To this, the veteran actor replies, “Mere followers nahi Instagram pe isliye main actor nahi hoon (I don't have followers on Instagram that's why I am not an actor).”

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{{^usCountry}} A surprised Manmeet then adds, “Do you mean I have to increase followers to become an actor? Sir, those who don't have followers, they don't qualify as actors?” Paintal responds, “No, they absolutely don't.” Manmeet then hilariously quips, “I am sorry, those who want to become actors, don't refine your acting, increase followers.” Towards the end, as Manmeet says, “Lots of love,” Paintal playfully interrupts with, “And also lots of followers!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A surprised Manmeet then adds, “Do you mean I have to increase followers to become an actor? Sir, those who don't have followers, they don't qualify as actors?” Paintal responds, “No, they absolutely don't.” Manmeet then hilariously quips, “I am sorry, those who want to become actors, don't refine your acting, increase followers.” Towards the end, as Manmeet says, “Lots of love,” Paintal playfully interrupts with, “And also lots of followers!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manmeet Singh later clarified that the video was planned and originally shot in 2023 on the sets of the film Hukus Bukus. He added, “I feel that such legendary actors should have a larger number of followers on Instagram. We were doing masti on the sets and planned this with sir. He took it sportingly and it was great fun to shoot this video. He’s a very cool and genuinely down-to-earth person. As an actor, he's first-class, which everyone knows.” About Kanwarjit Paintal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manmeet Singh later clarified that the video was planned and originally shot in 2023 on the sets of the film Hukus Bukus. He added, “I feel that such legendary actors should have a larger number of followers on Instagram. We were doing masti on the sets and planned this with sir. He took it sportingly and it was great fun to shoot this video. He’s a very cool and genuinely down-to-earth person. As an actor, he's first-class, which everyone knows.” About Kanwarjit Paintal {{/usCountry}}

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After training at the Film and Television Institute of India, Kanwarjit Paintal began his career as a comic actor. In a career spanning over 50 years, he has appeared in hundreds of films and several hit television shows. He made his Bollywood debut in 1970 with the film Umang and went on to feature in memorable films such as Bawarchi, Jawani Diwani (1972), Rafoo Chakkar (1972), Roti (1974), and Satte Pe Satta (1982). One of his most popular roles in the 1970s was Champak Boomia in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973).

While he gained popularity in Bollywood for his comic roles, he also became a household name on television with serious performances in shows like B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, where he played Shikhandi, as well as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Anupamaa, among others.

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