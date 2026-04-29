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Veteran actor Paintal says ‘I’m not an actor, don't have followers on Instagram'

Manmeet Singh humorously questioned the need for Instagram followers to be considered an actor, to which veteran actor Paintal agreed.

Apr 29, 2026 04:53 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Several actors have raised concerns about the growing trend of casting performers based on their Instagram following, with influencers increasingly being chosen for TV shows and films. Actor Paintal, who has been active in the industry since the 1970s and is known for his memorable roles in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Dostana, and TV shows like Anupamaa, recently took a sly dig at the trend in a video that is now going viral on social media.

Panital takes a sly dig at casting based on followers

Veteran actor Paintal takes a dig at casting trends in industry.

A few days ago, comedian Manmeet Singh shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen conversing with Paintal. The video opens with Manmeet asking, “Sir are you an actor?” When Paintal denies it, the comedian further questions, “Why not sir? We have seen you act?” To this, the veteran actor replies, “Mere followers nahi Instagram pe isliye main actor nahi hoon (I don't have followers on Instagram that's why I am not an actor).”

After training at the Film and Television Institute of India, Kanwarjit Paintal began his career as a comic actor. In a career spanning over 50 years, he has appeared in hundreds of films and several hit television shows. He made his Bollywood debut in 1970 with the film Umang and went on to feature in memorable films such as Bawarchi, Jawani Diwani (1972), Rafoo Chakkar (1972), Roti (1974), and Satte Pe Satta (1982). One of his most popular roles in the 1970s was Champak Boomia in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973).

While he gained popularity in Bollywood for his comic roles, he also became a household name on television with serious performances in shows like B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, where he played Shikhandi, as well as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Anupamaa, among others.

 
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