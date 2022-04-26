Kapil Sharma asks Aditya Roy Kapur if he was invited to Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party, advises him to get married soon

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian will be seen welcoming the team of Om. The new guests will be, actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, film producers Ahmed Khan and his wife and producer Shaira Ahmed Khan. During the show, Kapil asks Aditya if he was invited to actor Ranbir Kapoor's bachelorette party. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share a cuddle in unseen pic with their families from first wedding function

In the clip, Kapil asks Aditya, “Ranbir Kapoor ne beech mein kaha tha ki agar shaadi se pehle mujhe bachelor party karni hogi aur mujhe teen logon ko bulana hua toh unmein se ek honge Aditya. Bulaya phir ki nahi? (In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor said that if he'll have bachelor party before his wedding then he will surely invite Aditya. So did he invite you to the party)?”

Aditya replies, “Hua he nahi yeh party. I am still waiting (This party never happened. I am still waiting for it).” Kapil says, “Aap ko nahi lagta ki aap ka dost settle ho gaya hai. Garmi bohot padd rahi hai aur dhoop mein aapki jawani ka Kapur udd jaye usse pehle aap bhi kar le (Don't you think that your friend is now married and settled, and you should also get married soon)?”

In an episode with Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh appeared together. Ranbir was asked about the three people he would invite to his bachelor’s party. Ranbir named Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. To this, Ranveer playfully said, “I’m not invited. Never coming back on this show. Not with you for sure.”

Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14 at their Mumbai home. The very intimate celebration was attended only by close friends and family. Those on the guest list included Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

