Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Taapsee Pannu’s busy schedule, says she has ‘no time to count’ her money. Watch her reaction

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote Looop Lapeta. In a promo shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television, host Kapil Sharma made fun of her busy schedule and joked that she does not even have the time to count the money she earns.

Making a reference to the premise of Looop Lapeta, in which Taapsee’s character Savi has to arrange ₹50 lakh within 50 minutes, Kapil asked her who she would call if she was faced with a similar situation in real life. She said that she will call her father.

“Kyunki mere paas 50 lakh hai ki nahi yeh poochne ke liye bhi unhe phone karna padega (Because to even find out whether I have ₹50 lakh in my bank account, I will have to ask him),” Taapsee said. Kapil did not miss the opportunity to make a joke about her busy schedule.

“Paisa kamaye jaa rahi hai, ginne ka time nahi hai, bhaisaab (She is busy minting money but has no time to count it),” he quipped, leaving her in splits.

In an earlier promo, Taapsee joked that if she did not have to promote her films, she would have used the time to shoot for five more projects.

Taapsee, who had three releases last year, has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Looop Lapeta, a remake of the German film Run Lola Run, which will release on Netflix on February 4. Her other upcoming films include Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj; Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Dobaaraa; a quirky comedy with Pratik Gandhi titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?; and her debut production venture Blurr, in which she also plays the lead role.

