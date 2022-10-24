Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath blushes as he kisses her at Diwali bash, paparazzi shouts 'once more'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma left his wife Ginni Chatrath blushing as he kissed her at a Diwali bash. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video clip as the duo arrived at a party hosted by Krishan Kumar. The duo posed and smiled for pictures. (Also Read | Kapil Sharma looks handsome in new glam pics, Badshah says 'aag hi laga di')

After clicking pictures, Kapil leaned in towards Ginni Chatrath and kissed her on her cheek. A visibly surprised Ginni smiled, looked at Kapil and blushed. The paparazzi cheered and shouted 'once more'. Kapil also got shy, laughed and waved at the paparazzi, before walking away with Ginni.

For the occasion, both twinned in cream-coloured outfits--Kapil wore a cream kurta and pyjama and Ginni opted for a silk suit and multi-coloured dupatta. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Aww so cute I really like Ginni she is so cute." "Sharma ji sharmaaa gaye (Mr Sharma turned shy)," read a comment. "Perfect couple," another person wrote.

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They became parents to a daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019. The duo welcomed their son Trishaan in February 2021.

Kapil recently travelled to Busan with Ginni where his film, Zwigato, was screened at the Busan International Film Festival. He had shared several videos and pictures on Instagram from Busan. Sharing a photo with Ginni from outside the venue, Kapil had written, "Pati patni aur (Husband, wife and) #busan #zwigato #biff #busaninternationalfilmfestival #biff2022 #southkorea #gratitude."

The Nandita Das directorial is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives, as per news agency ANI. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of newfound independence.

