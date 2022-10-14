Kapil Sharma looks handsome in new glam pics, Badshah says 'aag hi laga di'

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his recent photoshoot on Friday. He looked dashing and cool in his photos. This invited many celebrity friends from industry to react on his series of pictures. (Also read: Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing: 'I will not lose anything, dukaan to apni chal hi rahi hai')

In the pictures, he wore a grey T-shirt with black leather jacket and black pants. He teamed up the outfit with grey shoes and black sunglasses. He can be seen holding a water bottle while posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, he gave a pose while putting the cap on the bottle with a black wall in the background.

He captioned his pictures, “4 photos ( face with no mouth emoji). sorry koi caption nahi mila (Sorry, did not get any caption).” Singers Badshah commented, “Paaji aag hi lagaa rakhi hai kasam se (You set the world on fire I swear)" and Kanika Kapoor dropped a fire emoji. Retired cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Handsome bro” (red heart emoji). Actor Krushna Abhishek commented, “Wow, kya baat” (what a look).

One of his fans wrote, “3 photos sir, 4 nhi hai” (There are only three photos and not four sir). Another fan commented, “Smoking hot.” Other fan wrote, “Deepika ka koi caption daal dete” (You could have uploaded a caption inspired by Deepika). Many fans appreciated his look and dropped heart and fire emojis.

Recently, he shared a promo from The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram and wrote, " What is happening in front of my back. oops. This weekend #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #karwachauth special." It showed Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti) and Ghazal (Srishty Rode) fighting for Kapil's affection, while all dressed up for Karwa Chauth.

His shows airs on Sony Entertainment television on every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

