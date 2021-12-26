Karan Johar 4-year-old son Yash auditions for dad, shows acting talent. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for launching many star kids in Bollywood and has hinted that he may not take long to introduce his own kids to movies as well. He has now shared a candid video of his four-year-old son Yash as he tested his acting skill him Sunday morning.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Karan captioned it, “An audition morning!” The video shows Yash in a grey tee and showing various expressions on cue from his father.

As Karan asked him to show a happy expression, he grinned wide to the camera. He also showed his sad and angry faces and covered his mouth with his hands in order to show a shocked expression. On being asked to act sulky, he turned his face away from the camera and pouted.

Karan has launched actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others through his movies. He has also been criticised for ‘promoting nepotism’ in the industry.

Addressing the issue, Karan had told Man's World India in an interview, “I don’t want to talk about my struggles, it’s not like I had the most cushy existence and my father wasn’t this mega film-maker who made a hundred blockbusters and then introduced me. I always say that nepotism exists in Bollywood like it does in many industries. Yes, it gives you access and it gives you the privilege of your first opportunity, but if you fall or fail, you will be out. While there are 5 or 10 examples of nepotistic stars achieving something, there are 300 who are not on the radar anymore. I mean there are enough and more of movie stars who are not from the film industry who are phenomenal movie stars today. This conversation started on my show, so I feel like I’m partially responsible for it."

