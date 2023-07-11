Karan Johar apologises to Alia Bhatt for making her wear chiffon sarees in cold while Ranveer Singh was in puffer jacket

Alia Bhatt has released a new vlog on her YouTube channel from the shoot of the song Tum Kya Mile from her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. In the seven-minute-long video, Alia shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song in the picturesque locations of Kashmir. In the video director Karan Johar also made an appearance and apologises to Alia for making her wear chiffon sarees in sub-zero temperatures. (Also read: Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channel SRK-Kajol in first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) Alia Bhatt has shared a new vlog from the shoot of Tum Kya Mile on her YouTube channel.

Alia's new vlog from Tum Kya Mile shoot

Alia released the video which she titled, "My first song vlog... All about #TumKyaMile (multi-coloured heart emoticons)" The first part of the video showed Alia revealing that this was the first song she shot after giving birth to her daughter Raha. She was also seen getting her make-up done and preparing for the shoot with the crew in the snow-capped regions of Kashmir.

Karan apologises to Alia

In the second part of the video, Alia and Karan Johar were seen inside their car, after wrapping up the song shoot. Here, Karan and Alia picked their favourite sarees from the song. Karan picked the multicoloured 'kulfi' saree and the lilac green one, whereas Alia picked the lilac green and the black saree. Alia also said how during the shot of her in the black saree, Ranveer's puffer jacket kept coming in her way. Here, Karan said, "Note to be made. Ranveer was in a puffer jacket, she was in a chiffon saree. I am really sorry. This sounds unfair. But like, Alia is there romance in a puffer jacket? There is so much romance in a beautiful saree!"

During their conversation, when Alia mentioned she wore chiffon sarees, Karan said, "Oh my God yeah! I may be tortured you. I am sorry. I am sorry (sic)." Alia laughed and said, "No."

About the song

Tum Kya Mile is shot in Kashmir and shows the lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing each other. Alia is dressed in beautiful chiffon sarees and Ranveer is seen in glam outfits. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with music from Pritam.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Karan had apologised to Alia as well. He wrote, “This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….”

“So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan,” he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after over six years. The film will hit the theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

