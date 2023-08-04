Karan Johar says ‘bra shopping’ scene in Rocky Aur Rani was inspired by his own life, went shopping for his mom

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating the success of his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Thursday, he attended a press meet for the film with the primary cast and crew and addressed all the questions that media and fans had after watching the film. One scene from the film that caught everyone's attention was the ‘bra shopping’ scene between Ranveer Singh and Churni Ganguly, and Karan has now revealed that it was inspired by an incident from his own life. (Also read: Reddit debates whether Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani justifies adultery)

The bra shopping scene

Karan Johar has shared that he once went bra shopping for his mom and scandalised his friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scene showed Ranveer's Rocky eager to go shopping with Rani's mother. However, his enthusiasm drowns when he realises that she's taking him to a lingerie shop. He feels embarrassed to be there or to even touch a bra. Rani's mother then gives him an earful about men feeling disgusted or ashamed to touch a woman's innerwear, even as their mothers and wives wash their underwear years after years. She gives him a lesson on treating women as their equal rather than as something special or put on a pedestal to be alienated under the guise of ‘respect’.

Karan went shopping for his mom

Speaking at the press conference, Karan said that he too once went shopping for bra for his mother. “I’ve gone shopping for her (mother) to buy a bra and it’s never been a problem with me. But I do know that while I did it there were friends, who were with me and were horrified that I was actually doing this and why I wasn’t designating this job to a female friend of mine. And I was like, ‘Why?’ It was asked by my mother, so why would I send somebody else to do it?”

Women have done this forever

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan said that he is always ready to help his mother. “It could be a bra, it could be any other item. For me, that scene felt organic, also because I knew there was discomfort around it. There’s a line where Churni says ‘sadiyon se aurtein mardo ke chaddiyan ghis rahi hai, aur tum ek bra ko nahi touch kar sakte (Women have been washing men's underwear for centuries, and you can't even touch a bra)’. That, too, was very definitive of what people feel about it,” he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been successfully running in theatres. It has collected ₹73 crore at the domestic box office, so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.