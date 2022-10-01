Karan Johar calls Hrithik Roshan ‘ultimate leading man of mainstream movies’ as he praises Vikram Vedha: 'His swag...'

Karan Johar has shared his review of Pushkar-Gayathri's new release, Vikram Vedha. The filmmaker showered Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan with praise as the two play arch-rivals in the neo-noir action thriller. It released in theatres on Friday. Also read: Vikram Vedha box office day 1 collection

Calling Hrithik ‘the ultimate leading man’, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Hrithik Roshan is a force of nature… from his sinister smile to his solid swag … he is the ultimate leading man of the mainstream movies…. His VEDHA is a lion, tiger and a panther all rolled into one!!! Wow!!”

Praising Saif Ali Khan, Karan tweeted, “Saif Ali Khan pitches his performance brilliantly! The perfect balance of nuance and playing to the gallery! He plays VIKRAM with all the layers that the character commands with the ease of a veteran! Solid!!!!!”

Asking his fans to watch Vikram Vedha, Karan said in yet another tweet, “Watch two solid actors own their characters with aplomb! Watch them display their immense expertise with panache!!! Go Watch #VikramVedha!!”

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of Pushkar-Gayathri's 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. Hrithik essays the role of gangster Vedha, originally played by National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi and Saif plays Vikram, originally essayed by R Madhavan. The action crime thriller is inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal and follows a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and arrest the tenacious gangster Vedha.

In a recent interview with PTI, Hrithik spoke about working in a two-hero or ensemble film, and said, “I love doing an ensemble. The more the merrier. Like I did in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, War and now with Saif, it pushes you to do better because you see wonderful acting. Every time, I have done a two-hero or an ensemble film it has been way better and more fun for me."

