Karan Johar confirms Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were a couple, says Koffee With Karan's couch ‘manifested’ it

It was long rumoured that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship as they filmed Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, their only film together. Reports had claimed that the two broke up right before the film’s release. However, the actors never commented upon it. But filmmaker Karan Johar has now spilled the beans, confirming that the two actors were, in fact, ‘dating’. Also read: Koffee With Karan 7 trailer: Sara Ali Khan says her ex is everyone's ex

Karan is returning soon with the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. It was during a previous season of the show when Sara Ali Khan had mentioned Kartik as her crush. While the promoting the upcoming season of the show, Karan mentioned in an interaction that his show had ‘manifested’ a lot of relationships and included Sara and Kartik’s names as well.

Speaking to India Today, Karan said, “I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky (Kaushal), then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia (Bhatt) has mentioned Ranbir (Kapoor) season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships.”

Sara had appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2018 and had mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s name as an actor she found attractive. The two were later cast together in Love Aaj Kal and as per reports, that is where their romance bloomed. However, the actors split in 2020. Since then, they have hardly ever spoken about each other in public.

Kartik and Sara have been spotted being cordial with each other at a few events over the past few months. In April, a picture of them chatting at an awards show surfaced online. Then, last month, they posed together at the red carpet of another event.

