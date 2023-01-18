Karan Johar cuddles his kids Roohi and Yash in latest pics, pens note on parenthood: 'Being a parent is not....'

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram handle and shared series of photos from his latest indoor photoshoot on Wednesday. He posed with his children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. He flashed his million dollar smile as he got clicked with little kids. He also penned a heartfelt note on parenthood. He said ‘being a parents is not an emotion.’ Along with fans, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor reacted to Karan's loved-up post with children. (Also read: Karan Johar’s twins Yash-Roohi wear matching outfits like him, proud dad reacts 'I will take it as a compliment'. Watch)

In the black and white pictures, Karan wore a shirt with his spectacles. His daughter Roohi wore a frock while son Yash sported a shirt with pair of shorts. Karan can be seen cuddling his children as he held them while posing for the camera. The three sat on a sofa and struck a candid pose while flashing big smiles. Karan also shared a picture featuring Yash and Roohi. Yash laughed as he looked straight into the camera, while his sister looked down.

Sharing the monochrome photos of himself with children, Karan wrote, “Being a parent is not an emotion … it’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced …. Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent… if only cuddles had a language of their own..thank you for shooting these precious images @ishaannair7.” Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “Most precious!” Film director Tushar Tyagi commented, “Such a wholesome picture.”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Karan's fans wrote, “Children are your hearts outside your body (red heart emoji). God bless.” Another fan commented, “Heart warming (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Nothing beats the colourful emotions in a black and white picture.” A fan also commented, “Much love to the twins.” “Cutest kids and best dad”, wrote one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Karan keeps sharing videos and pictures of his kids on social media handle from their daily lives. In some of them, Yash and Roohi are seen questioning Karan's fashion sense as well. He embraced fatherhood in 2017.

Karan will make directorial comeback with upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the prominent roles. It is set to release on April 28, 2023 in theatres.

