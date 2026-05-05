Karan Johar ‘nailed the theme’ at Met Gala debut, say fans: ‘Better than Shah Rukh Khan by a mile’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar made a powerful and striking debut at the Met Gala 2026, commanding attention the moment he stepped onto the iconic red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dressed in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra, his look quickly became one of the most talked-about of the evening, with fans and fashion watchers praising him for truly embracing and “nailing the theme”.

Karan Johar's Met Gala debut

Karan Johar attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Julian Hamilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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This year’s Met Gala revolved around the idea of costume as art, with the dress code emphasising fashion as a powerful form of artistic expression. Known as one of the most prestigious nights in global fashion, the event brought together some of the biggest names from cinema, music, and design.

Karan Johar attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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{{^usCountry}} For his debut, Karan chose an outfit titled Framed in Eternity. The ensemble featured a structured, power-shouldered vintage jacket paired with a dramatic, hand-painted cape that extended nearly six feet. He completed the look with a multi-gemstone necklace and rings from his jewellery label Tyaani. The filmmaker revealed that his outfit was inspired by the legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, explaining that the choice was deeply personal. “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For his debut, Karan chose an outfit titled Framed in Eternity. The ensemble featured a structured, power-shouldered vintage jacket paired with a dramatic, hand-painted cape that extended nearly six feet. He completed the look with a multi-gemstone necklace and rings from his jewellery label Tyaani. The filmmaker revealed that his outfit was inspired by the legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, explaining that the choice was deeply personal. “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the milestone moment, Karan shared in a statement, “From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of the Met Gala… life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me. It was about storytelling.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the milestone moment, Karan shared in a statement, “From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of the Met Gala… life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me. It was about storytelling.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fans hail KJo

Karan’s look resonated strongly online, with fans flooding social media with praise. One Reddit user wrote, “Nailed the theme. Gazillion times better than how SRK was presented." Another wrote, “He's definitely the best dressed tonight!!!!”

Another fan commented, "I'm so happy he's wearing something that fully celebrates India and doesn't lose art in the process/ dramatics.......MASSIVE W KARAN." Another comment read, " I mean… he decided to literally annihilate the theme." Another wrote, "Better than Shah Rukh by a mile." Another fan commented, “#Raja Johar lookin’ royal!”

Karan Johar's upcoming work

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On the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his next production, Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, directed by Vivek Soni, which is slated to hit theatres on May 22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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