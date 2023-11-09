Karan Johar reveals actors turned down Zoya Akhtar, says she waited 7 years for her first film: ‘So much for nepotism’

Karan Johar has shared a long post as he lauded Zoya Akhtar after watching the trailer of her upcoming film The Archies. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Karan Johar also posted the trailer. He talked about 'nepotism and privilege' adding that Zoya had to wait 'seven years for her first film'. Karan also said that she 'had more actors turn her down than most tables at high-end restaurants'. (Also Read | The Archies trailer is finally here: Watch Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in an ever-changing love triangle)

Karan shares post about Zoya's journey in Bollywood

Karan Johar spoke about Zoya Akhtar in his new post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also revealed that Zoya was told to edit her 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 'tighter' and 'remove driving shots in a road trip film, add an item song'. Talking about The Archies, Karan added that Zoya 'could have made a film with an ensemble of superstars but she made what she believed in'.

Karan talks about nepotism

Karan captioned the post, "Zoya and I grew up together…she was the wiser one, the smarter one and still is! She waited 7 years to start her first film (so much for nepotism and privilege), she had more actors turn her down than most tables at high end restaurants. She still, with passion and perseverance, got to make Luck By Chance…which was the most critically acclaimed film of that year but didn’t have that luck at the box office."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

He also added, "She then directed my favourite ZO Akhtar film ZNMD, keeping her conviction intact (was told to edit it tighter, remove driving shots in a 'road trip' film, add an item song). She listened to her inner voice and not anyone else and made a super hit award-winning film! Everyone has a journey! She has had her one!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan continued, "After the monumental success of Gully Boy the world was at her feet but her weapon of belief took her back to her childhood memories of her favourite comic book! She could have made a film with an ensemble of superstars but she made what she believed in! Zo!"

He concluded, "The trailer is reflective of everything you stand for, which is your paramount conviction! The 7 kids are blessed to work under your priceless guidance! So excited for you Zoya and the exciting ensemble of talent! Welcome to the movies!!!! (Red heart emojis)."

About The Archies

The Archies will be out on Netflix on December 7. The film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON