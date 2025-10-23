Karan Johar reveals what makes him the 'most-likeable hated person', credits his show Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar has hosted all the seasons of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about what makes him the most likeable hated person. Speaking on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Karan credited Koffee With Karan and added that people believed the "perception of my personality type" on the talk show.

Karan Johar talks about being the ‘most likeable hated person’

On the show, Twinkle Khanna asked Karan why some people love him and some hate him. Karan shared how he needed to portray his personality for the show Koffee With Karan. "The perception of my personality type comes from the show that I did. That show, which is actually a role play kind of situation, where you are play acting candour, candid, witty, bitchy, catty. Whatever. Because you are doing it for the show," he said.

Karan on why he is hated or trolled

He added how people believed that it was the real him and refused to accept his true self. "Then people started believing that this is your personality type, and they judge you from there, and then that gets stuck. No matter what kind of human being you are, people will always believe that you are that person because you have played that part for a certain reason. So I think this hate or trolling comes from the perception created by that show," he added.

Karan has often talked about trolling

Time and again, Karan has opened up about facing trolls. Earlier this year, speaking with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, he shared his positive take on the constant scrutiny and criticism he faces online.

“The good thing about being trolled or attacked is that, thank God, they are not being indifferent. I think love and hate are both forms of appreciation. Imagine if you’ve done something and no one is talking about it. That is the worst feeling. So I look at all the negativity and assault that comes my way and think: I must be relevant. I must matter, and that’s why they are talking about me," Karan had said.

“Even if they’re b**ching about what I’m saying, what I’m wearing, or what I’m doing, I think to myself—I must really annoy people. And then I’m like, how fabulous is that?” Karan had added.