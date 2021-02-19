Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar presents Dostana 2's Lakshya as his fourth DCA member, says TV star is set to take his game a 'notch higher'
Karan Johar presents Dostana 2's Lakshya as his fourth DCA member, says TV star is set to take his game a 'notch higher'

Karan Johar on Friday took to Instagram to introduce the fourth member of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, TV actor Lakshya. He will debut in Karan's production, Dostana 2.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Lakshya has starred in TV serials and will make his big debut with Dostana 2.

Karan Johar on Friday introduced his fourth DCA member, actor Lakshya. Incidentally, the TV star is making his big-screen debut with Karan's production, Dostana 2.

Sharing it, Karan wrote: "Let me introduce you to the 4th member of the @DCAtalent family, @ItsLakshya! Having won countless hearts with his devilish smile and power-packed performances in the television world, he’s all set to take it a notch higher. Watch out for him! #DCASquad @dcatalent @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri #DCA."

Lakshya himself found it hard to fathom that he had been handpicked by Karan. He wrote on his Instagram page: "Still can’t believe that this is actually happening. Extremely grateful and stoked to be a part of the #DCA family I am ready to kick start my journey with dostana Ummeed hai ki aap sabhi ka pyaar issi tarah milta rahe Jald milenge."

In the last couple of days, Karan has introduced three other stars as part of his new company Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Names include Triptii Dimri of Bulbbul and Laila Majnu fame, Gurfateh Pirzada who was seen in Karan's own Netflix original Guilty and Dhairya Karwa, last seen in war drama Uri-The Surgical Strike and who will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83.

In January, film critic Rajeev Masand had been appointed DCA's Chief Operating Officer. Karan had launched his talent company in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh.

Bunty's talent management firm Cornerstone, founded in 2008, manages sportspersons such as Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, KL Rahul, Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

