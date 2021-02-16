Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad: 'Can't wait to unleash her talent to the world'
- Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
Filmmaker Karan Johar introduced Triptii Dimri as part of the young talent his new company Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) will support. Triptii made her debut in 2017's Poster Boys.
Taking to Instagram and sharing a video of her, he wrote: "Proud to welcome @tripti_dimri to @DCATalent. She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright! #DCASquad #DCA @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri."
In a follow-up post with glamorous pictures of the actor, he wrote: "She has the spark to start a fire, and a dynamic personality to fuel that fire...We're super excited to have @tripti_dimri on board and we can't wait to unleash her talent to the world. Stay tuned, as we welcome more young talent to the @DCATalent roster this week."
A day before, on Monday, Karan had announced how DCA intends to support four new talents. He said it had always been their endeavour to support new talent, be it actors, directors and more: "In this vast playground of Indian cinema, we’ve always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish, whether it’s been actors, directors, technicians or artists in the musical field."
Talking about supporting these four young talents, he added: "With the same spirit at heart and goal in our minds, we are proud to be presenting 4 new talents, who in their short span of time have garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work. The energy they bring on screen is electric and we can't wait to see these powerhouses in their element."
The video had given a glimpse of the four, without showing their faces. Triptii is the only female actor in the lot.
For the uninitiated, Triptii has starred in Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu and Anushka Sharma's production, Bulbbul.
