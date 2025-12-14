Karan Johar reveals he has never eaten at a wedding: ‘I feel very awkward standing with a plate in a queue’

Weddings are synonymous with lavish buffets, endless food counters and guests piling their plates high. When it comes to Bollywood weddings, we have often seen a lavish spread of different cuisines being offered. However, in a recent conversation with Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat for The Manyavar Shaadi Show, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that he has never eaten at a wedding. Karan Johar reveals he feels awkward eating at weddings.(HT Photo)

Karan Johar reveals he never eats at a wedding

When Karan asked about the non-negotiables at their wedding, both Pulkit and Kriti answered, “Good food.” Kriti then revealed that Pulkit is called “Annapurna” at home and that he loves feeding people, stating that this was one of the reasons she decided to marry the actor. The conversation then shifted to how people generally eat only two specific dishes at weddings, even though they walk a long passage to get their food.

At this point, Karan left Kriti shocked with his confession. He said, “I have never eaten at a wedding. These long queues and standing in line for food… I also feel very awkward standing with a plate and eating. I never eat at weddings.”

Karan recently hosted the wedding of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, to Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. The star-studded wedding also featured electrifying performances by Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, among others. Jennifer Lopez also performed at the wedding, turning it into a full-blown concert.

Karan Johar’s upcoming production

Karan is now awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy-drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film explores the love story between a mama’s boy and a modern woman who is looking for 1990s-style old-school romance in the era of hook-ups. The film marks Kartik and Ananya’s on-screen reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh and is scheduled to release in theatres this Christmas, on December 25.