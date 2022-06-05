Karan Johar’s birthday party called 'Covid-19 hotspot' after celebs test positive, new report dismisses rumours

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, the who's who of Bollywood attended Karan Johar’s birthday party at Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai on May 25. On Saturday, almost 10 days later, it was reported that Karan’s 50th birthday bash left around 50 guests infected with Covid-19. However, a new report on Sunday said these rumours were false. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song at Karan Johar's birthday bash

On Saturday, news portals reported that Karan’s star-studded birthday party in Mumbai was a Covid-19 super-spreader event, which led to many guests testing positive in the following days. Days after the party, on June 4, actor Kartik Aaryan announced that he was Covid-19 positive; however he did not attend Karan's party. He had been promoting his new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 across the country. On Saturday, it was reported that actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who was gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within, tested positive for the virus.

"Several of Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they not revealing that they’ve tested positive. In fact, Kartik Aaryan who was not at Karan Johar’s party tested positive for Covid, he got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film,” a source was quoted as saying in a Bollywood Hungama report.

However, quoting a source, an India Today report on Sunday said Karan was presently filming for Koffee With Karan and undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 tests. The source added all Covid-19 safety protocols on the celebrity chat show's set were being followed, even by the guests.

“The reports of almost 50 guests present at the party testing positive is bizarre. The party was held almost 10 days back and it is only now that Aditya Roy Kapur has confirmed of testing Covid 19 positive,” the source was quoted as saying in the India Today report. The source added that many of the celebrities who attended Karan’s party, have since travelled for their work and other commitments to different parts of the world, and that the names of Covid-19 positive celebs were being linked to Karan’s party without good cause.

Karan's birthday party was attended by actors Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and many others.

