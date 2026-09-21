New Delhi, Dharma Production and Leo Media Collective join hands for a feature film on founder of R&AW - Rameshwar Nath Kao. Lock August 11, 2028 release date.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production announces film on R&AW founder R N Kao

After Kesari, Raazi, SherShah, and Kesari: Chapter 2, Karan Johar is all set to bring forward the story of another unsung legend to the big screen. Reliable sources confirm that Dharma Production is teaming up with Leo Media Collective for a big scale theatrical feature film on Mr. Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of R&AW in 1968.

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Presently in the development stage, the yet untitled film is looking at a theatrical release on August 11, 2028, which coincides with the Independence Day weekend. The makers have announced the film today - September 21, 2026 - which marks the 58 years since the foundation of R&AW, with a theatrical release aimed in 2028 to honour the 60 year legacy of India's external intelligence agency.

Speaking about it Karan Johar shared, "Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."

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{{^usCountry}} The big scale espionage - actioner is based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, and the makers are scheduled to take it on floors by mid-2026. The casting, director and other details are kept under wraps for now, but insiders confirm that an A-Lister will spearhead the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The big scale espionage - actioner is based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, and the makers are scheduled to take it on floors by mid-2026. The casting, director and other details are kept under wraps for now, but insiders confirm that an A-Lister will spearhead the project. {{/usCountry}}

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The film chronicles the journey from 1955 to 1971, establishing the need of R&AW, leading to the formation and the first ever mission in the 1971 war against Pakistan. For those unaware, RN Kao is considered to be a legend in the world of spy craft, and is responsible for bringing the Indian Espionage on the global front.

Over the years, several R&AW Chiefs have spoken highly of RN Kao, honouring his professionalism and strategic mind-set. The RN Kao film will mark the reunion of Dharma Productions with Leo Media Collective after the success of Bad Newz and Kesari: Chapter 2 BK

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