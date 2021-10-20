Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar says he has many things to talk about but 'feels restricted': 'I am done with offending people'
Karan Johar says he has many things to talk about but 'feels restricted': 'I am done with offending people'

Karan Johar, speaking about his upcoming comedy act, said that he has a lot of things to talk about but ‘feels restricted’. He added that he doesn't want to offend people anymore and wants to focus on filmmaking. 
Karan Johar says he's ‘done with offending people’. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:14 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar said that he is ‘done with offending people’. The filmmaker, who will be presenting a comedy act as part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series One Mic Stand: Season 2, said that he just wants to channel his energy into making movies now. 

In the past, Karan Johar has found himself in the middle of controversies on a few occasions. While his talk show, Koffee With Karan, was once famous for controversial statements made by him and his guests, he had also participated in a roast hosted by the now-defunct comedy collective AIB which had landed in legal trouble. 

While speaking about his upcoming comedy act, Karan told Film Companion that he has been censoring himself due to the worry of the ramifications that would follow. “While I have massive bubbles in my head about so many things, I can't articulate it. There are so many things I want to say in my set-piece (on the show) but I feel very restricted and not for any other reason but because I believe I will offend someone somewhere and I really don't want to because I am done with offending people. I just want to focus on just making my movie without any drama around me. I really feel the need to curb and curtail a lot of what I'm wanting to say. That is the only thing that actually saddens me more than anything else because I believe I can take a joke on myself but I know a lot of others can't,” he said. 

Karan added that the film fraternity is sensitive and doesn't have a sense of humour. When asked if he has taboo topics that he refrains from talking about, he said that anything that isn't about him is a taboo area.

“So I'm going to talk about I, me, myself (on the show). It's a little bit of a megalomaniac set piece. Of course, I say this because I'm actually poking a lot of fun at myself, it's like a self roast, I think, because I'm so worried about talking about anything else. It's fine, it's okay because we are going through an anxiety-ridden time in the world because of the pandemic and I don't want to add to any more noise than there already is. So I'm saying the safest person is, 'Let me offend myself.' Because I'm not filing an FIR on myself,” he added. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt reunites with Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra for some ‘virtual wala love’, fan has a request for Karan Johar

In the promo released earlier this month, Karan stood on stage and poked fun at his scripts. He said that when he asked his mother if he needs botox, his mother told him that his script needs the botox shot instead of him.  

