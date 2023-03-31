Karan Johar seemingly mocks Kangana Ranaut's 'press conference' at airport, refuses to talk about 'nepo' kids

A day after the Christian Dior event in Mumbai, filmmaker Karan Johar talked about the show. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Karan shared a series of posts in which he also seemingly taunted actor Kangana Ranaut. Karan wrote, "The airport is a runway ... it's also a press conference .... Next it may be a trailer launch venue! ( I subscribe to it all... no complaints ...but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while .... )." (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut taunts paparazzi for not asking her about Priyanka Chopra controversy at airport. Watch)

He also said, "Further Jet lag musings.... I am obsessed with make up tutorials ( just watching them on reels makes my soul happy) They put the whole dukaan (shop) on a brides face ... but the end results are invariably OTT but still stunning (before/after comparisons) ....and I love the hacks! #iykyk."

Talking about nepotism, Karan said, "I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning thEm is Perhaps a nO....#iykyk." He wrote a few letters in uppercase which when joined together form the word 'nepo'.

Karan also wrote, "I am taking woke tutorials every morning! It's like a new age riyaaz for personality change! My plus size body needs self love ! The last time I looked at it ... I only had 3 alphabets in my head !!! MRF." "People getting dressed in their ethnic attire's over the song Ravi is my current obsession!!! Will try making one without looking like I may have lost the plot....," he added.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Karan's Instagram Stories with the caption, "KJo’s latest Instagram story lol." A comment read, "Wasn’t Alia shading Kangana in some KWK episode similarly?" Another person responded, "She was shading Deepika. I think Karan's story is for Kangana though." Another Reddit user wrote, “He is probably shading ppl like Urfi Javed and other C-grade celebs and influencers who are always seen at airports getting clicked.”

Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show took place on Thursday evening. Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Rekha, Mira Rajput, Virat Kohli, and many more were among the prominent celebrities who attended the event.

Recently, after Priyanka Chopra spoke on why she had to leave Bollywood, Kangana criticised Karan on Twitter. A day later when she was at the airport, the actor asked the paparazzi why were they not asking her questions on the row. She had said, “Waese kaafi chalak ho aaplog, hann? Agar film mafia ki koi controversy ho toh question nahi puchega hann (You guys are quite cunning, right? If there is a controversy on the film mafia then no one will ask any question, right)?”

Kangana added, "Aur agar meri koi controvesy ho toh aese chillate hai, ajese pata nahi. Tumlog question kyu nahi puchte? Hann (And if there is a controversy around me then the way you shout! Why don't you ask questions? Tell me)." When the paparazzi mumbled, Kangana added, “Main sab samajhti hun (I know everything).”

