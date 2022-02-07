Karan Johar shares cute video on twins Yash and Roohi’s 5th birthday, calls them his 'purpose' in life. Watch

Karan Johar has shared a touching note along with a cute video on the fifth birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi. The two were born via surrogacy and already have a fan following of their own.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash.”

Shweta Bachchan commented on the video, “Just the cutest babies ever.” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wished them saying, “Happy 5th to the cuties!” Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday puddings,” Ekta Kapoor also said, “So well brought! My nephew niece.” Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Aditi Rai Hydari showered the video with heart emoticons. Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Arpita Khan, Bipasha Basu, Rakul Preet Singh and Sanjay Kapoor also wished the two kids.

Also read: Karan Johar says son Yash thinks he is ‘Tansen ka baap’ but doesn’t know how to tell him ‘singing isn't your talent’

Besides looking after his several production ventures, Karan is also one of the judges on new reality show, Hunarbaaz. He is joined by Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty on the judges panel. He recently sang a song on the show and revealed that his kids are bad singers too.

He said, "Yash, mera beta. Usko to lagta hai wo Tansen ka baap hai (My son thinks he is a great singer). Roz he goes (attempts bad singing), singing loudly and so badly. I am like, 'beta, ye shayad tera talent nahi hai. Mai kaise bataun? (Son, maybe this is not your talent. But how do I tell you)?' So, you see, singing is not a thing in my family." He added that his daughter Roohi is two shades worse but atleast doesn’t sing, unlike Yash.

