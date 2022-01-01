Karan Johar shares note on ‘tough’ 2021 and why expecting a better 2022 is 'foolish', gives shoutout to Neeraj Chopra

Karan Johar has penned a note to wish his fans a Happy New Year. He has shared it with a family picture and a few more pictures with his son Yash and daughter Roohi.

The note read, “This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain, suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! You have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it’s certain not the truth! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision (Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path!"

It further read, “Destiny is your friend. Never believe otherwise … so makes no excuses against her! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! Free will has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that’s screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! Yours! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place!”

He ended it with a mention of Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra as he wished his fans. "My loved ones send you so much love and I join in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always!” he wrote.

Karan is overlooking several projects under his production house, Dharma Productions. He is also returning as a director with the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He was recently in Delhi to shoot for the same.

He also released a short special episode of Koffee With Karan. It saw Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush as guests. He is also a judge on reality show, Hunarbaaz.

