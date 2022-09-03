Karan Johar speaks against dividing films into Bollywood, Tollywood etc: 'Every film will be now from Indian cinema'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has said that we must stop categorising films and consider them all as Indian films. He added that films should no longer be Bollywood, Tollywood etc, but "like SS Rajamouli sir said this is Indian cinema". He was speaking at the recently held promotional event for Brahmastra in Hyderabad. (Also read: Tiger Shroff's wild guess about Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha shocks Karan Johar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about films and the labels of Bollywood or Tollywood, Karan said, “We, in our own tiny way, are trying to reach every corner (of the country with our film). Like SS Rajamouli sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a wood... Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them. We are proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema.”

Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 and Telugu film Pushpa The Rise tasted nationwide box office success at a time when most big ticket Hindi films failed to make a mark. When stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh could not attract footfalls for the cinema halls, many claimed Bollywood must reinvent its filmmaking and try to understand what the audience wants. Hindi filmmakers have since been insisting that given the exposure that digital platforms offered to the audience, it is time to make Indian films, without restricting them to the language they are made in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Johar is backing Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project Brahmastra as a producer. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, the film is a sci-fi movie inspired by Indian mythology. The film is all set to release on September 19 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.