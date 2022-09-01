Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff's wild guess about Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha shocks Karan Johar

Actor Tiger Shroff made a wild guess about veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha when he appeared on the chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. In the latest episode of the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Tiger and actor Kriti Sanon were the guests. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon replies to Karan Johar asking her if she has ‘accepted’ Alia Bhatt as country’s best actress)

During a quiz segment at the end of the episode, Karan asked Kriti and Tiger Shroff, "Name any actor who has played Amitabh Bachchan's lover and mother?" As Kriti replied, "Yeah I'm not very sure", Tiger pressed the buzzer and answered uncertainly, "Rekha ma'am?" A visibly shocked Karan looked at Tiger and asked, "What?"

As Tiger took a step back, Karan clutched his chest and said, "no" laughing. He then fumbled and continued, "No. She didn't..never played his mother. Waheeda Rehman who played his lover and his mother, as has Rakhee, as has Sharmila Tagore." Tiger then said, "I was thinking that." Karan then asked, "Okay, you were thinking that?"

Amitabh and Rekha featured in many films together such as Namak Haraam (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Ganga Ki Saugand (1978), Mr Natwarlal, Suhaag (1979), Silsila (1981) among others.

Waheeda Rehman played Amitabh's lover in movies such as Kabhi Kabhie. She then played his mother in Namak Halaal and Trishul among others. Rakhee essayed the role of Amitabh's on-screen lover in Kabhie Kabhie, Ek Rishtaa, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, Kasme Vaade. She then played his mother in Shakti and Laawaris. Sharmila Tagore played Amitabh's lover in Besharam, Eklavya, Faraar, Viruddh and Desh Premee. She also played his mother in Desh Premee.

Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti in 2014. The two are now all set to feature together again with their upcoming film Ganapath, which is an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Amitabh in a cameo appearance. The film is slated for release on Christmas this year. Apart from that, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

Kriti also has Shehzada along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has a horror comedy film Bhediya along with Varun Dhawan and Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her pipeline.

