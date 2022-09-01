Kriti Sanon replies to Karan Johar asking her if she has ‘accepted’ Alia Bhatt as country’s best actress

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests on Thursday morning’s episode of Koffee With Karan. On the show, Karan asked them a bunch of questions about their dating lives and career trajectories. Also read: Karan Johar reveals he offered Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon, who rejected it

Kriti and Tiger made their debuts with Heropanti in 2014. She had also given an audition for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, while the role ultimately went to Alia Bhatt. On the show, Alia Bhatt’s mention came up again and again, mostly from Karan himself.

He asked Kriti Sanon about the competition she must feel from her contemporaries. He asked, "What about envy or competition or jealousy sometimes with your contemporaries? Is there a sense of ‘I need to do it’ and look beyond (your) shoulder and do better than her. There is so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country. Is there an acceptance at your level or it also driving you to get there yourself?”

Kriti replied that she is inspired by Alia Bhatt and others but also mentioned that perhaps she isn’t still called the ‘best actor in the country’ because she is not getting good enough opportunities. “Of course it drives me, inspires me to do better when I see great work…,” when Karan suggested, “like Gangubai (Kathiawadi).” Kriti replied, “Yea, you also feel that ‘I’d love to have an opportunity like that.’ I feel like Mimi, as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me the confidence to put in so much into that film. When I watch Alia or some amazing actors, I feel I need to get better at what I’m doing. So that’s always there.”

On Monday night, Kriti won the Best Actor (female) award at Filmfare Awards for Mimi. This is her second big award for the film after IIFA. In Mimi, Kriti played a surrogate to a foreign couple. However, when the parents ditch the baby, she decides to raise the child as her son. Kriti gained a lot of weight for the movie and her performance was appreciated by the audience.

