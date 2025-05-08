Karan Johar talks about his one-sided love, calls it ‘torture and worst feeling in the world’: Mera pyaar beshumaar tha

Karan Johar speaks about his one-sided love

Karan shared how he experienced pain and anxiety attacks during his phase of one-sided love. "Pyaar se kambaqt koi cheeze na bani hai na banegi (There is nothing unfortunate than love). There is physical pain, not the heart attack pain, but there is pain. You do feel anxiety, you can't breathe. Aap worst version of yourself ban jaate ho jab aapka pyaar ek tarfa hojata hai (You become the worst version of yourself when you are in one-sided love)...You feel someone has put a very heavy thing on your chest. You keep checking your phone, if he is online, why didn't he call, where could he be. Your mind is always distracted. It is torture, one-sided love."

Karan said his love was never negative

The film director spoke about how he was able to let go of his one-sided love. "When I looked at one-sided love as a power of a feeling that I had, it has empowered me, then I started letting go. That love wasn't mine anyway. But dard hota hai (there is pain), it's the worst feeling in the world. I have much empathy for those who are going through one-sided love...Mera pyaar beshumaar tha, woh pyaar tha, ek tarfa tha but kabhi negative nahi tha (My love was abundant, there was love, it was one--sided but it was never negative). I never hated or wanted anything bad to happen who couldn't reciprocate my love."

Karan said that it was then that he wrote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a musical romantic drama film directed, produced and written by Karan under his banner Dharma Productions. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles.