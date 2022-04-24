Karan Johar trolls Jaya Bachchan's equation with paparazzi, 'Gucci men lipta Ranveer Singh' with latest poem

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared yet another funny poem to build up the hype for his upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He took to Instagram to share a selfie with the film's lead couple, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also mentioned all the rest of the cast in his poem-Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Karan announced that the film will be out on February 1Also Read: Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paparazzi, fans recall when she went ‘yeh koi jagah hai photo lene ki?' Watch

In the selfie, Karan is seen in a pair of bright red sunglasses and a black jacket. Ranveer is seen in a white T-shirt while Alia is seen in a black one. All three are smiling for the camera. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani (So much energy and the emotions of the youth will be told to you through Pritam's music).” Talking about Dharmendra, he wrote, “Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho (check out hottie Dharam's swag).”

He even poked fun at Jaya's constant tussle with the paparazzi about clicking her pictures without consent. “Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho (Just don't click our Jaya's pictures)," he wrote. “Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi (We have so praise the one and only Shabana Azmi). ”Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey (Ranveer, who is clad in Gucci from head to toe, will ride the wave of love), Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani (The queen of box office, our Rani Alia, which she become a bride again)? In sabka kare aap intezar (Wait for all these), We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023," he posted.

While Jaya and Dharmendra play Ranveer's parents in the movie, Shabana plays Alia's mother. The film was shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. Pictures from the sets and shoot locations were also leaked a few times during the process.

Speaking about working with Alia, Ranveer told TOI in an interview, “Every character is bringing so much value, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all these fine actors. Alia (Bhatt) and I have such a great working relationship. I think she brings out the best in me as a performer; she elevates her co-actor’s performance.” They have previously worked together in Gully Boy.

