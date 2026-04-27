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Karan Johar wants Bollywood to stop paid PR as nobody knows what's real: 'Do people really like it or are they paid to'

Karan Johar has made his displeasure about paid publicity in Bollywood known, saying it makes gauging organic audience reaction difficult.

Apr 27, 2026 07:03 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Filmmaker Karan Johar has addressed the practice of paid publicity in Hindi cinema, saying it needs to stop because it is becoming difficult to gauge audience reaction. Speaking at a recent event, Karan said Bollywood needs to ‘let their work do the talking’ and reduce publicity and marketing.

Karan Johar wants no paid PR in Bollywood

Karan Johar has called out the practice of paid PR in Bollywood.

Karan recently appeared at a discussion on the industry organised by The Week, where an attendee spoke about actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor doing ‘method marketing’ for their recent films, Param Sundari and Tu Yaa Main, respectively. She asked if this trend of PR could catch up in Bollywood, and Karan responded, “I think Bollywood should stop doing PR. It would be much better. They should let their achievements speak for themselves because, unfortunately, all of PR is now ‘paid PR’. So, if you want to say you are looking gorgeous, you just have to pay. If you have to say you are the best actor on planet earth, you have to pay. I think we are in overdrive mode when it comes to PR. So whether they are doing method marketing or not is secondary; they should stop marketing themselves and let their work speak.”

‘You really can’t gauge what’s connecting’

As a director, Karan's last film was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was a box office success.

 
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