Karan Johar wishes ‘lord of bling’ Ranveer Singh on 40th birthday, shares what he does for Deepika Padukone's smile

Film director Karan Johar wished ‘madcap prince in mortal world’ actor Ranveer Singh with a long poem as he clocked his 40th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Karan called him "a loyal son, a brother, husband", sharing what he does for the smile of his wife-actor Deepika Padukone. Karan Johar shared an Instagram post on Ranveer Singh's birthday.

Karan Johar pens a poem for Ranveer Singh on his 40th birthday

Karan honoured Ranveer Singh with several titles, including Comet, fashionista, and lord of Bling. He also said that Ranveer has a "heart of gold" and is "kind and warm beyond the fame". Karan shared a bunch of pictures of Ranveer featuring different looks. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @ranveersingh. Buoyant spirit, blazing bright, A comet streaking through the night, In every step, a thunderous cheer, Ranveer walks, the world draws near."

Karan has several sweet titles for Ranveer

Calling Ranveer a "fashionista", he wrote, "A fashionista bold and grand, Silken suits and sequins stand, A canvas dressed in dreams and flair, Each outfit roars, 'He doesn’t care!' Yet deeper still this man unfolds, A heart of gold within he holds, A larger-than-life, flamboyant flame, But kind and warm beyond the fame. His laughter rolls like summer skies, A mimic’s art behind his eyes, A thousand voices, shades, and ways, His acting leaves us in a daze."

Karan reveals what Ranveer does for Deepika’s smile

Karan said that though Ranveer is a “madcap prince”, his "roots run deep". "He jokes, he dances, flips and twirls, A madcap prince in mortal worlds…. Yet roots run deep, a loyal son, A brother, husband, all in one. For Deepika’s smile, for parents’ pride,

For friends who know he’ll never hide, He gives his all, his soul, his grin, Such love and light he carries in. So here’s to Ranveer — fierce and true, A rainbow burst in Bollywood’s blue, May his spirit ever leap and sing, Long live the lord of BLING Ranveer Singh!!"

About Ranveer's upcoming films

Ranveer is gearing up for Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar. The action-packed espionage thriller will also star Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The film is likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year. He also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the pipeline.