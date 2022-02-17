Karan Singh Grover says he has been married to Bipasha Basu for six years but it is not the same for her. Watch

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were at their candid best in an uncensored video from the recent Valentine’s Day special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Karan quipped that while he has been married to Bipasha for six years, it is not the same for her.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Karan if he knew all the days in Valentine’s Week, to which he said no. “Main ek hi day mein believe karta hoon, bohot problem ho jayegi (I believe in only one day. Otherwise, there will be a problem),” he quipped.

Bipasha said that she tried her best to convince Karan to celebrate two anniversaries - one for the day they started dating and another to mark the day they tied the knot. “Maine bohot koshish ki (I tried a lot). ‘Let’s call it monkeyversary….’ Toh usne bola, ‘Please yaar, abhi shaadi ho gayi hai, let’s keep one’ (He said, ‘Please, now we are married, let’s just stick to one’),” she said.

Archana Puran Singh asked how long they have been married for, which got a rather funny response. “I have been married to her for six years aur inki shaadi mujhse hui hai 4 saal (but she has been married to me for only four),” he said, leaving everyone perplexed.

Bipasha called it ‘stupid’ and said that the day before shooting for the episode, she and Karan sat down together and went over some things that they might be asked. “I said, ‘Karan, how many years have we been married?’ I counted and I missed two years,” she explained.

Karan and Bipasha fell in love during the making of their film Alone and tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They were last seen together in the MX Player series Dangerous.

