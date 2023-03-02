Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor feature in Anissa Malhotra's baby shower video. Watch

Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Navya Naveli Nanda among several others featured in Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra's baby shower ceremony video. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Anissa posted a video clip from the event in which she shared several fond and special moments with her family members and friends. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Neetu Kapoor, Tina Ambani pose with parents-to-be Anissa and Armaan Jain)

The video started with Anissa and Armaan smiling and looking at each other as he kept his hand on her belly. Several rituals were also done as the video continued. In one segment of the clip, Neetu Kapoor was seen laughing as she looked into the camera. Alia Bhatt laughed while Kareena Kapoor smiled in another part of the video.

Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda were also part of the event. Anissa and Armaan also posed for pictures with their friends and family members in the clip. Anissa captioned the post, "1 + 1 = 3 (butterfly, pregnant woman, and blue heart emojis) Surrounding by my closest friends and family." Reacting to the video, a person commented, "Beautiful Anissa! Stay blessed." An Instagram user wrote, "Lovely lots of happiness and blessings to you."

Last month, Kareena and Neetu shared glimpses of Anissa's baby shower ceremony. On Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a picture with her sister-in-law Anissa along with a caption, "With the gorgeous mamma to be." Kareena wore a grey-purple suit for the event. The mom-to-be opted for a blue embroidered saree.

Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a group picture featuring Kareena, Ritu Nanda's daughter Nitasha, and Rima. She captioned the picture, "@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai (baby shower) god bless."

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied in February 2020, and their wedding reception was a star-studded one. The couple is all set to welcome their first child and hosted a baby shower.

Kareena will be seen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled The Crew, helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Neetu recently announced the wrap of her upcoming film Letters to Mr Khanna. Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. Apart from this, Alia has her maiden Hollywood project Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in the pipeline.

