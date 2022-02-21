Kareena Kapoor and birthday boy Jehangir drop Taimur at school, actor shares sweet post for her son. See pics

Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jehangir turned one on Monday. The actor was spotted with the babas well as her older son Taimur Monday morning. She also shared a cute picture of the two brothers on Instagram along with a sweet message.

The picture shows little Jeh crawling on the floor with Taimur showing him the way by crawling ahead of him. She wrote along with the photo, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today, let’s explore the world together …of course with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life. #Mera Beta #My Tiger #To Eternity and beyond.”

On Monday, Kareena was seen in a black sweatshirt and matching shorts as she stepped out with Taimur, who was in a tee and shorts paired with socks and shoes, probably his school dress. Jehangir was also seen in the arms of his nanny.

Jehangir Ali Khan with his nanny. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena with Taimur on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)

As pictures of the trio were shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, fans of were delighted to see him on his birthday. A fan reacted, "Kitnaa jadaa cute hai ye to (oh he is so cute)." Another fan commented, “Cuteness Overloaded.” Claiming that Jehangir resembles Randhir Kapoor, a fan said, “Apne Nana ji par gaya Hua Hai (He resembles his maternal grand father).” Many also said, “This one exactly look alike Kareena.” A fan even said, “His smile is ditto Rishi Kapoor.”

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also shared a throwback picture with Jehangir on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “3-2-1 Go” and mentioned the date of his first birthday - 21-02-22.

Saba Ali Khan teased Jehangir's birthday on Instagram.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jehangir during the covid pandemic. She was also shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha during her second trimester. After the birth, Kareena launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible in which she talked about her two pregnancies.

Talking about how Taimur and Jehangir bond with each other, Kareena told The Hindu in an interview, “By the time Jeh was two months old, Taimur had already been lying in bed with him, trying to read him stories. He has chalked out a bunch of games that he will play with his baby brother. Jeh is exciting for him. He can’t wait for him to grow up. I can see Jeh will soon grow to adore his big brother,” she says, adding, “They both seem different though. Tim looks like Saif, but he is outgoing and flamboyant like me. Jeh looks like me, but he seems serious and quieter — more Saif than me, that’s for sure.”

